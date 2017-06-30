You Can Fix Your Credit And Get A Brand-New Lease On Life

If your credit rating is poor, do not panic. There are a lot of things you can do to fix your credit. There are many companies that claim to "fix" your credit, but you can do the same thing for free. If you follow our tips you will be well on your way to repairing your credit.

Be mindful of the impact that debt consolidation has on your credit. Taking out a debt consolidation loan from a credit repair organization looks just as bad on your credit report as other indicators of a debt crisis, such as entering credit counseling. It is true, however, that in some cases, the money savings from a consolidation loan may be worth the credit score hit.

Pay every bill and pay it on time. If you don't have the money, lean on friends and family to help if you can. It takes a long time to recover from even one late or missed payment. Above all of your bills, keep your credit cards and loans paid and on time.

When deciding to repair your credit, get a copy of your credit report from all three major credit bureaus, TransUnion, Experian and EquiFax. These reports will show you where you stand with each debtor you have worked with. Once you know what is wrong, you can start working to fix it.

Repairing your credit can take some time, but you can hasten the process by prioritizing your debts, particularly those that are in arrears. High interest rate accounts should be paid off as quickly as possible to avoid wasting money on interest payments rather than reducing the actual balance of your debt. If you have one or two accounts with a low balance, consider paying them off in a lump sum. Once that's done, you can have them removed from your credit report.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to be sure that you spread your debt around if you have multiple credit cards. This is important because it is better to have to cards at a medium or medium low balance than to have one card at a low balance and one at a high balance. Your score will suffer otherwise.

Pay attention to the dates of last activity on your report. Disreputable collection agencies will try to restart the last activity date from when they purchased your debt. This is not a legal practice, however if you don't notice it, they can get away with it. Report items like this to the credit reporting agency and have it corrected.

When searching for professional help in repairing credit, it is important to look for legitimate companies to help you in this endeavor. If a company promises that it can remove most or all of your negative credit history even if that information is up-to-date and accurate, beware of a scam since this cannot legitimately be accomplished.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to try to sign up for automatic bill pay. This is important to consider because the money will automatically be taken out of your account and you will never be late, as long as the money is in there. Many times, it is simply forgetfulness that causes accounts to be paid late.

Before you start on your journey to credit repair, read your rights in the "Fair Credit Reporting Act." This way, you are less likely to fall for scams. With more knowledge, you will know how to protect yourself. The more protected you are, the more likely you will be able to raise your credit score.

To get a negative remark removed from your credit report, you can also contact the originator of that remark directly. This gives you a chance to negotiate with the originator and come to a compromise. If both of you come to an agreement to remove the negative comment under certain terms, be sure to get that in writing. Sometimes that can be a more efficient way to fix the negative item.

When attempting to repair your credit, you should become knowledgeable about secured loans. An asset is usually tied to a secured loan. Your mortgage is a secured loan, and your lender may foreclose on your home if you cannot make payments. If you have missed some mortgage payments, it is wise to contact your lender to avoid the nightmare of foreclosure. If they believe your situation is temporary and that you are acting in good faith, many lenders will be willing to work with you.

Make sure you pay your credit card payment on time every month. This will help you maintain a good credit status with that company and will also help you avoid higher interest fees. Even if you can't pay off the full balance monthly, at least make the minimum payment.

If you can't pay a debt off, you should contact the creditor your debt is through. Many creditors are willing to work out smaller payments so you can get a debt paid back to them without negatively affecting your credit report. They would rather accept a lower payment than none at all.

If you do have a missed payment, start catching up as soon as possible. The longer you pay your bills on time the better your credit will become over time. So, if you miss a payment, make it a top priority to get paid back as soon as possible.

When you check your credit report, make sure to spend the time reading it very carefully. There is a chance that there are a lot of errors on your credit report that are damaging your credit score. Check to make sure everything is correct, from your name to your payment history.

If the tips that were given above are put into practice, someone should be able to see their credit begin to repair fairly quickly. There is no reason to live with a poor credit rating when it can be very easy to do the simple tips that have been provided and see some big changes in a credit report.